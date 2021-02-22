The Resident season 4: Jane Leeves not leaving for Frasier revival







The Resident season 4 has been quite the roller-coaster ride already, but there’s another big twist now thanks to Kit Voss. She is the new CEO! It’s fair to say Jane Leeves’ character is going to have more responsibilities than ever before at the hospital, and that is something that she is more than ready for. She’s smart, capable, and understands how Chastain can run as a public hospital.

With all of this exciting material in mind, it’s pretty clear that Jane has reason aplenty to stick around on this show — even if she has another potential gig on the way in a Frasier revival. There’s no guarantee that this show (rumored for the Paramount+ streaming service) will even happen; if it does, Leeves has no intention to leave her current gig. Check out some of what she had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“I have no idea [if the revival will come to pass], but I won’t be leaving The Resident to do that if it happens … There’s a lot of pieces that have to come together to make [the revival] happen.”

Leeves appeared as Daphne for more than 250 episodes of the iconic sitcom, and we do envision that there is a way she can do The Resident while also appearing in Frasier here or there. A lot of it could depend on when the revival shoots, given that The Resident does not film a full 12 months out of the year.

As for how Kit is going to serve as the new CEO, we imagine one of her top priorities will be trying to weed out bad practices and putting forward a patient-focused approach. The challenge is managing all of this with the financial side of things, otherwise known as the last thing a doctor wants to focus on most of the time.

