The Resident season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Nic faces her trauma







The Resident season 4 episode 8 is entitled “First Days, Last Days,” and this episode will prove critical for many reasons for Nic. After everything that she’s gone through as of late, it makes some sense that she’d take some time before returning to Chastain. She will do so within this episode! With that, though, comes another tough situation she is going to be dealing with … one that involves heavily the man who attacked her in the first place.

For some more information on that, and the terrible position Emily VanCamp’s character now finds herself in, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

On Nic’s first day back at Chastain, the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER, causing her to confront her trauma head-on. Cain, now in recovery, is self-conscious of his physical state and sets his eye on taking down Mina. Meanwhile, new intern Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi), both struggles and shines throughout her first day, causing Devon and Conrad to wonder if something bigger is going on in the all-new “First Days, Last Days” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-408) (TV-14 L, V)

The Nic storyline could be the emotional core of this episode, but we’ll admit to being very-much curious as to what’s going on with Cain. There was a part of us that wondered if this whole ordeal was going to make him more sympathetic to others and caring, but clearly, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The guy is just getting out of a near-death crisis, and destroying another doctor is his top priority? At this point, it’s pretty darn clear the guy is still a villain. Whether redemption is possible is something we may be waiting on for a long time.

