Station 19 season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Grey’s Anatomy crossover begins







Station 19 season 4 episode 6 is obviously going to be recommended viewing if you are a fan of this show … but also a fan of Grey’s Anatomy. After all, this series is going to be addressing a story first brought up a long time ago — the issue of trafficking young women.

If you recall, Andrew DeLuca risked his entire career to convince other people that he was seeing something suspicious with Opal. They believed instead at the time that he was just having a manic episode, and with that in mind, nothing came of it. At this point, however, there are others on his side and he is finally starting to be believed. It remains to be seen if he and Carina are going to be able to stop Opal now, but they are certainly going to do their best.

More than likely, this crossover between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will continue for both hours, though DeLuca may be the only Grey’s character appearing in this first episode. The Station 19 season 4 episode 6 synopsis has more insight:

“Train in Vain” – Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout of Dean’s traumatic arrest on the return of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Guest starring is Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca.

The arrest of Dean is going to be the big storyline for most of the midseason premiere, and that makes sense. What happened here was unjust and terrible and it’s going to take some time to deal with the aftermath — we only hope that the officers responsible for this are eventually shown the error of their ways.

