Blue Bloods season 11 filming: Bridget Moynahan teases epic location







Blue Bloods season 11 filming is currently underway, and we could be seeing the crew continue to get creative with their locations.

If you didn’t know already, one of the big challenges with shooting this season is trying to be able to capture the authenticity of New York City. The cast can’t go to some of the same locations that they usually do thanks to pandemic restrictions. So where does that leave them? A lot of less populated locations, and also vistas where they can at least capture the essence of the Big Apple.

In a post on Instagram (see below), you can see one of these vistas courtesy of Bridget Moynahan (Erin). It seems as though you’ll be seeing Erin at some point in front of the Williamsburg Bridge, one of the more iconic bridges throughout all of the city. This is a tool that we’ve seen Blue Bloods use in the past, as shooting in front of a landmark allows them to avoid some crowds and also create authenticity. For Erin, it’s just nice to see her out of the office in general.

What makes the Erin story exciting moving forward is simply because of the uncertainty of it all. She didn’t end up getting the DA position, but she still has an enormous amount of responsibility. There are more tough cases coming, and we hope that we continue to see her relationship and friendship with Anthony continue to build.

New episodes of Blue Bloods are going to return on CBS starting on Friday, March 5 — hopefully, we’ll hear about some good stuff for Erin soon enough!

What do you think is coming up next for Erin on Blue Bloods season 11?

