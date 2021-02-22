Mayans MC season 3 trailer: The border battles are far from over







With the Mayans MC season 3 premiere coming to FX on March 16, it goes without saying that the hype is on another level. We were left last season with a seemingly-dead SAMCRO member, let alone the Reyes family on the brink of near-constant chaos. A stunning secret about the past was poised to re-enter the picture, and we ultimately had no idea where the rest of the story was going to go.

In the trailer below, you can at least get a good sense of some of what’s next. The US – Mexico border is closing, and through that the Mayans find themselves in a more precarious spot than before. What does this mean to local cartels like Miguel Galindo’s, let alone the revolutions that are happening down in Mexico? What does this mean for their own business operations? There’s a lot that EZ and Angel have to contend with.

Meanwhile, of course relationships are changing, and the fabric of the Mayans as a club may continue to look and feel different. EZ is more immersed in the group than ever before, and that means more responsibilities. He’s not just a mere prospect anymore.

This season is notable for being the first chapter of Mayans without co-creator and Sons of Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter, who was let go by parent company Disney well over a year ago. How this changes the remainder of the show remains to seen, but co-showrunner Elgin James remains present and is now very much in charge of the story.

