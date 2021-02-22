When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Lee is injured!







Want to learn more about When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2? This is an episode that will continue to spotlight a lot of drama for Elizabeth. With that being said, it’s an injury to Lee that will take center stage over the course of the hour. He’ll be going through a lot, but we’re confident that everyone else in Hope Valley will be there for him.

For those of you worried that this injury could eventually lead to Kavan Smith leaving the show, we’re optimistic he’ll be staying put. Remember that the show recently had another story where it seemed like Lee would be written out of the show and it didn’t happen. Why make us worry all that much multiple times in a row? Why torment us in that sort of way?

Below, CarterMatt offers up the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2 synopsis with some more updates as to what to expect:

The sudden arrival of Lucas’ mother makes Elizabeth more than a little nervous; Lee injures his back; a newcomer’s arrival causes Rosemary to reflect on what she wants in life.

One of the central themes that we expect through the first part of this season is change — it happens all the time in Hope Valley, but often in small, subtle ways. Yet, when you think about where some of these characters are now in relation to where they were years ago, some of the larger, more-sweeping changes start to come more and more into effect. Take a look, for example, at Elizabeth’s journey. Change also comes in the form of new arrivals, and we’ll be seeing many of those throughout the season.

Remember, we have more episodes this season than usual due to the lack of a Christmas Special — that means there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







