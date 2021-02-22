American Idol: ‘Vikings’ Anthony Guzman is actually … good?







Is Anthony Guzman the biggest surprise through all of American Idol season 19? We’d say so, at least based on what we saw tonight.

When Anthony entered the audition room dressed like some combination of Thor and Jon Snow, we thought there was a 0% chance he’d be good. Usually these are the goof auditions, and we’re still not 100% sure as to why he arrived in that get-up. He was shouting “skol!” and trying his best to be a modern-day Viking.

We love talking about American Idol, and we do it both in written and video form! We’ve got our most-recent discussion of auditions below, just to give you a better sense of where we stand! We do this every week, so subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube channel! You don’t want to miss what we’ve got coming…

Once you get past all of that, though, you can realize pretty quickly that he’s a surprisingly good singer! Anthony is someone who brings a lot to the table vocally, as he is of that Michael Buble – crooner persuasion. His performance of “Cry Me a River” had passion, but was it separate from other vocals we’ve heard over the years?

Surprisingly, Luke wasn’t down for Anthony and gave him a no … but he got two yes votes elsewhere! This is enough to send him through to the next round, and we’re excited to see where things go from here. We do think he has to drop the gimmick and show that he’s serious about becoming an artist — otherwise, he’ll be nothing more than a novelty act that you see at weird Viking sing-alongs. He’s primed for a much better future than that after this audition!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Idol

What did you think about Anthony Guzman and his audition on American Idol?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







