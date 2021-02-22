NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Rita gets a job offer







Next week on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10, what are you going to see? Think in terms of an episode entitled “Homeward Bound.” There is a lot of big stuff coming over the course of this, whether you are thinking about another intense case and something very-much person for Rita. She’s going to have a chance to take another job elsewhere … but will she do it?

Remember that for most of their relationship, Pride and Rita have lived in different parts of the country — with that, we know that they can make it work doing that. With that being said, though, we’re not sure if they want to do that arrangement any longer. They’ve been in the same city for this whole season, and they have a chance now to grow closer and see if something even more is here.

Want a few more details of what’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Homeward Bound” – When a Petty Officer is shot down by a sniper, Pride and NCIS hunt down the killer, only to find that he may not be acting alone. Also, Rita tells Pride that she has been offered a compelling job…in Kansas City, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re hoping that Rita is offered an even more compelling job in the Big Easy. That way, she doesn’t have to go anywhere!

In case you did not know already, this is going to be the final season of NCIS: New Orleans. Because of this, it is our hope that the show can build up momentum and offer up closure. We’re sure that some of that will come in the series finale, but we don’t want to wait for the end of the series for all of the answers. Hopefully, the show will slowly build towards some big moments in the more immediate future.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







