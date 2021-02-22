All Creatures Great and Small season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?







Following the big finale airing on PBS today, can you expect an All Creatures Great and Small season 2 to happen? Within this article, we’re going to break some of what we know at the moment down.

There are a lot of things that we love about this series — take the period setting, the visuals, and of course all of the animals! What’s not to like about that? There is also reason to love the fact that Channel 5 in the UK and PBS Masterpiece have already confirmed that the show will return for more episodes! That was announced last fall, meaning that there was a strong commitment in advance to make this show a staple.

If you have followed PBS for some time, then you already know their commitment to British drama through Masterpiece — they have established a loyal following with it! They are able to tell a series of remarkable stories there and please their loyal audience. While we’re not sure that they have ever found another show with the same success of a Downton Abbey, we have seen such wonderful entries as Poldark and Grantchester air there over the years. With All Creatures Great and Small coming back, there is a chance to further build an audience here and that’s thoroughly exciting. We’re ready for whatever the future brings!

As for when a season 2 will actually premiere, that’s where you will probably be waiting a good while. Our guess is that we will see more new episodes when we get around to either late 2021 or early 2022, but it could be even longer. In the past we tended to have a better idea of when things could approximately premiere, but that’s a little bit harder now because of the pandemic. Things, to be frank, just take so much longer than they used to. We have to be prepared for that, but we’re fine to be patient — we’re just happy that there is more stuff coming.

What do you want to see on an All Creatures Great and Small season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

