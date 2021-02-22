Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?







Following today’s finale, can you expect a Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 2 renewal? Are there reasons to have hope for this very thing?

We have a couple of things to get into within this piece, but let’s start with this: As of right now, it does seem like there will be a season 2! This is what writer/creator Rachael New posted on Twitter a little bit earlier this year. As for whether or not it will air on PBS, we’re hopeful but don’t want to put the cart before the metaphorical horse here. British series often do flock to the network and its Masterpiece imprint — it has become a go-to destination for stateside fans of period drama, and this one brings a lot to the table. Think in terms of great mysteries, strong characters, and definitely room for further exploration.

Of course, the challenge now comes in having to wait for more new episodes! There is no definite timeline on any of that at the moment — as you would imagine, it can be pretty hard to determine anything for certain during a global pandemic. Odds are, viewers in Britain will have a chance to enjoy it first — the series premiered on Alibi back in 2020, and it took it a little while to arrive stateside. That happens with the vast majority of PBS Masterpiece series, as they have their own schedule and only tend to program so many nights of the week.

So for now, the biggest thing that we can say is to stay tuned for what the future could hold! Anticipate more mysteries, plus an opportunity to dive into something that feels both familiar and also new. There’s something quite thrilling about the chance to dive into a past era rich with great mysteries and distractions from our own world. It also can be quite timeless, as so many of us have grown up with dramas of this persuasion.

