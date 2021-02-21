Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, February 21?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’re one week away from the premiere … so this run will keep going, right? We won’t be getting a repeat so soon … right?

Well, here is where we present the good news: There is another new episode of Last Week Tonight coming! You are going to be seeing Oliver back at precisely 11:00 p.m. Eastern tonight — which is rather rare given how much his start time can fluctuate depending on some of the other programming on the schedule.

As for what the show will be talking about, you’re probably well aware of how we never get a lot of details about this sort of thing in advance. Yet, we have a good feeling as to what one of the topics will be: The snowstorms in Texas. There is a lot that went into the scale of the disaster, whether it be the state’s decision to have a separate power grid or the response by local politicians including Ted Cruz. As someone who grew up in Texas, snow is a rarity and nobody knows how to handle it when it happens. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by how massive and severe the problem became with that in mind.

We think the first half of the show will probably be dedicated to this before setting up a main story that is separate and not as time-specific. In the premiere, Oliver chose to look at the likelihood of future pandemics and how they could be handled. The issue this time around may not be as topical, but odds are, it will be important. We see the show shifting to what it was during the pre-Trump years, when it would look at news and events that were often under-served but very much integral to society.

