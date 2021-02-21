Batwoman season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Ryan’s (literal) Kryptonite







Batwoman season 2 episode 6 carries with it the title of “Do Not Resuscitate,” and based on what we’re seeing right now, there’s some serious danger ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get one thing out of the way right now: The show is obviously not going to kill off Ryan Wilder. We just got the debut of Javicia Leslie on the series, and we have a hard time thinking that The CW wants to have their third Batwoman in just two seasons.

Yet, this doesn’t mean that we’re going to see Batwoman go through everything she is with Kryptonite and come out of it unscathed. It’s going to have an impact on her moving forward, and she’s not the only character in some danger. (We should also give a tip-of-the-cap to the writers for allowing some parts of the Supergirl mythos to come into the show; we don’t have a larger crossover, so we have to take Easter eggs wherever we can.)

For a few more specifics, including danger for some other characters, be sure to check out the Batwoman season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

IT ALL COMES BACK AROUND – As Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Commander Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications. Also starring Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Daphne Miles (#206). Original airdate 2/28/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One thing we are curious about over the weeks ahead is this: How will the Alice and Ryan stories converge? We’re seeing a lot of separate plots at the moment, and it will be nice to start to see some elements of the story come together.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 6?

