This Is Us season 5 episode 9 spoilers: How Toby meets Hailey (photo)







This Is Us season 5 episode 9 is coming to NBC this Tuesday; go ahead and prepare for all sorts of sweet, sentimental moments. This is an episode entitled “The Ride,” and over the course of it, you will have a chance for some major milestones.

For Kate and Toby, this means an opportunity for the two of them to take their adopted baby Hailey home. In the photo above, you can see how Chris Sullivan’s character greets his daughter for the first time — and yes, it’s totally adorable. While Hailey certainly won’t remember this years down the road, we like to think that Toby has snapped a bunch of pictures so she will be able to look back on it.

Will there be an adjustment for Kate and Toby with two kids? It’s easy to imagine so, especially since Jack is special-needs and both of them have a lot of other demands that they have to meet. There will be stress but, in the end, there will also be joy.

While Kate and Toby begin this exciting new chapter, you will see Kevin and Madison do the same with their twins in Francis and Nicholas. Meanwhile, in the past you will see how Jack and Rebecca got accustomed to being parents for the first time. There is a lot going on here, and our hope is that through every story, you’ll have a chance to learn a little bit of something new.

What do you think will happen with Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 5 episode 9?

