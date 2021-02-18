This Is Us season 5 episode 9 promo: The first ride home







This Is Us season 5 episode 9 is poised to air on NBC this coming Tuesday, and we have to imagine it will be one to remember. There will be tales from the past and the present, with many of them being based one thing: The first car ride home. It’s not always easy bringing your babies home from the hospital — you can’t see them for every single second of the trip, and with that there is an inherent risk that something could happen.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, be sure to watch our most-recent episode review below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. There are further updates coming, including weekly episode reviews, and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

While we are assuming that we will see stories revolving around Kate, Toby, Kevin, and Madison in the present, the promo below focuses more on Jack in the past. You can see that he is struggling with his first car ride home, and that at one point, he stops and gets a tiny bottle of whiskey. What is the driving force behind that? It could be pain due to the baby that they lost, something that is not all that often discussed in the present. Or, it could just be the general stress caused by the day and also Jack’s addiction.

You do need to have some level of concern for Kevin in the present/future — his own history of addiction at this point is well-documented, and at the time of his car ride home with the twins, he’s going to be exhausted. Maybe he will make it through this okay, but the stress of being a parent, still getting to know his fiancée, and also balancing his career could prove to be a lot.

Related – Check out a few more details on the next This Is Us

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







