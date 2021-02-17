This Is Us season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Ride’







Next week on This Is Us season 5 episode 9, we’re going to take another big step forward via “The Ride.” It is an episode that is still shrouded in a lot of mystery, which makes some sense given the events of tonight’s “In the Room.” Nobody at NBC wanted to give the game away! Remember that this is an episode that brought you huge moments for Kevin and Kate as the two each welcomed new babies into their lives — Madison had the twins, while Kate was able to successfully adopt Hailey Rose.

Because of what we saw in this episode, it did leave you with a sense of “what’s next” — a lot of stories were very-much tied up! Because of this, it’s hard to know where the show goes from here as a lot of these characters enter the next chapter.

Below, CarterMatt has the full This Is Us season 5 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

02/23/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : A series of car rides propels the Pearson’s towards new stages of their lives.

The story that we’re perhaps the most curious about is that of Randall and Beth — they’ve already had their kids and are simply in a different place than everyone else. Now that he understands the truth about his birth mother, how does that change his life? How will that shape his future?

