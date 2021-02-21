The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Matt James meets Serena Pitt’s mom







Tomorrow night’s The Bachelor episode 8 is right around the corner, and for Serena Pitt, she has some big decisions to make with Matt James. Sure, he has to determine whether or not he wants to bring her to overnight dates, but there are some other considerations here, as well. Take, for example, whether or not she is ready to take the next step with the leading man.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what is happening with Serena as she introduces Matt to her family. They seem enthusiastic to meet him, but as you would imagine, they also come bearing a lot of questions.

We don’t really think that there’s anything all that different in the approach by Serena’s family from what we’ve seen from other Bachelor hometown dates over the years. There’s a lot of apprehension from the family about the process, about Serena’s feelings, and just how rushed the experience is. If Serena makes it past hometowns, she will need to figure out whether she is ready for an engagement.

Of course, with that being said, there’s another consideration here also: Whether or not Matt is ready to propose himself. This show doesn’t often emphasize how much of a two-way street this is in the end, even if it is Matt who makes some of the decisions when it comes to roses.

What do you think is coming with Serena Pitt and Matt James on The Bachelor episode 8?

