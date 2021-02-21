American Idol video: Siblings Liahona and Ammon Olayan audition!







Are Liahona and Ammon Olayan going to take American Idol by storm? If nothing else, the Hawaiian siblings have a memorable audition!

If you look below, you can see these two greet the judges and tell their story before they start to sing. They lived for a stint in a tent on the Big Island, as the two learned more about their Hawaiian heritage, raised a baby goat, and also got a little bit into songwriting. Their audition song is actually an original composition, and it is fun and stuffed full of all sorts of energy and musicality.

Before you check out this audition, why not also view our take of the premiere episode of American Idol 19? We have that for you in the paragraph below! We discuss top auditions like Benson Boone's, and of course the headline-making appearance of Claudia Conway.

So will both siblings actually move forward? This is where things could get a little bit dicey. Of the two, it’s clear that Liahona is the stronger vocalist — she’s got a tone and range that makes her suited for pop radio almost immediately. Ammon, meanwhile, has a nice voice but there’s a natural shyness there. If he wants to make it far on this show, he’ll need to come out of his shell a little bit more. If Liahona is the one who makes it further, we do still hope that her brother is a part of the journey; he seems like a great support system for her and it is clear that the two do have this incredible shared love of music.

This audition is just so impressive and beyond just that, it feels like these two are the sort of performers who could bring an injection of positivity to the world right now. Let’s face it — we all need that after everything we’ve gone through over the past year.

