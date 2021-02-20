American Idol video: Hannah Everhart has a fast fan in Katy Perry







This weekend’s American Idol episode is right around the corner, and that means another round of auditions! Is Hannah Everhart going to be one of the singers we watch out for the most moving forward? We think that there is at least some potential there.

Before we even talk about Hannah as a performer, we should go ahead and note one thing we love about her: The personality. She’s got a great deadpan sense of humor and feels very much herself. That’s rare for someone who’s only 17! We hope that the show itself doesn’t change her all that much, given that she’s very much fun to watch the way that she is.

If you are curious, by the way, to see what we thought about some GREAT talent from the premiere, watch our video on the subject below! We talk about Benson Boone, Claudia Conway, and some other top performers! We’ll be discussing more auditions this weekend, so subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube channel and keep watching!

You can see Hannah’s full audition at the bottom of this article, and one of the things we love about her voice is that it’s incredibly versatile. You’d be quick to think that she’d be a country singer solely based on her Mississippi upbringing. Yet, one of her songs is Etta James’ “At Last.” She feels capable of singing blues, country, or soul depending on whatever her preference is on a given day. She’s also one of those people who will only get better once she learns how to unlock more of her voice.

We know from her intro package that Hannah is super passionate and ready to take on the show — she just needs to set aside some of the nerves and get used to being on this stage. If she can do that, she’ll be well on her way.

Related – Check out more of the Claudia Conway audition

What do you think about Hannah Everhart and her American Idol audition?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







