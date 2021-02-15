American Idol: Claudia Conway auditions, but does she advance?







For a long time time now, American Idol has hyped the audition of Claudia Conway. Is this the audition that they should be promoting the show with? Well, that’s going to be a little divisive. She’s constantly been in the headlines the past several months, and to call her family situation difficult is the understatement of the year. Maybe she wanted this as a distraction and escape from everything else going on in her world.

But can Claudia actually sing? That was the big question entering this episode, since no one honestly had any idea. The show was very deliberate with some of their marketing entering Conway’s performance, as they clearly wanted to ensure that the element of surprise was still very much on their side. Suffice it to say, we understand that fully when the goal here is to make people watch. We just didn’t want to see Claudia move forward based on her ties to her parents Kellyanne and George; we wanted it to be based more on her talent.

The final verdict – Claudia got through to the next round! We don’t think that she’s vocally perfect by any means (she oddly chose a really hard song to audition to), but she does have a rawness that could turn into something more. The biggest concern that we have right now is whether or not she can really focus on this show with everything else that is going on in her life.

