Finding Alice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by ITV? The latest







Following the finale today on ITV, can you expect a Finding Alice season 2? Or, at the very least, is there reason for some hope?

Well, let’s kick off this article with the facts as they currently are: There is no Finding Alice season 2 confirmed at present. With that being said, though, there is still hope that more episodes could be coming at some point in the future! All things in the television world are a process, though, and you should probably be prepared for that at the moment. There will be a good bit of waiting associated with whether or not the show comes back for more.

If there is a reason for hope, it is that Finding Alice doesn’t seem to be set up as a limited series. Depending on how the first season ends (we are writing this piece prior to the finale), there could be a worthy setup for more episodes later. We think that there’s always going to be more room to explore characters like Alice, let alone those around her. Series lead Keeley Hawes is also very-much familiar with the world of long-form scripted television, having appeared in The Durrells for many years.

There are a few different factors that ITV will look at in determining the future of this series, with the primary one being the total viewership. That means not just people choosing to watch the show as it airs, but also those who are seeing it after the fact via some of ITV’s digital and online platforms. International performance could also be a factor here, alongside whether or not there is a worthy story still to tell.

In the end, we imagine that we’ll hear something a little more firm on the future of Finding Alice at some point over the next couple of months. We’ll be keeping a lookout for news the moment that we hear about it.

