American Gods season 3 episode 7 preview: Could Laura kill Wednesday?







Next week on American Gods season 3 episode 7, prepare yourself: Laura Moon may be picking a side with the New Gods.

The promo below for “Fire and Ice” (Game of Thrones, anyone?) suggests that Laura is plotting with some “newer” faces in order to take Wednesday out. Do we understand where a lot of her pain is coming from? Absolutely, though at the same time we can’t guarantee that it’s going to go well for her. Then again, what could happen to her — could she just die all over again? Been there, done that. Her endgame is something that we’re pondering over in our head to some degree.

We should also note that Shadow is going to continue to do what he can to find normalcy — or at least normalcy as he sees it. In between all of his “collaborations,” he still wants to have a life. We’ll admit that at this point in the season, we thought the façade would have fallen apart even more than it has. Yet, he’s still working in order to keep it together … even if that’s not an altogether-easy thing to achieve.

In general, we do understand one of the critiques for this season: Things are moving along at an almost-glacial pace. Yet, we do want to imagine there being some sort of deliberate intention in this. Our feeling is that American Gods is slowly shifting around some of the pieces on the chessboard to prepare for something big and dramatic later. They want to create some moments where jaws truly hit the floor, and they recognize that it’s going to take a little while to produce their desired result. We’re willing to be patient, but we’re also hoping for a few flourishes sooner rather than later.

