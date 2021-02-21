Saturday Night Live presents the Mr. Chicken Legs Pageant







Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live had a wide array of different sketches it brought to the table — and yea, the Mr. Chicken Legs Pageant was one. Luckily, it was one of the weirder, more hilarious things we’ve had a chance to see on the late-night show in quite some time.

The idea of this sketch speaks for itself — a terrible beauty pageant featuring dudes who have skinny legs. Kudos to the guys for being game to do this, including Pete Davidson doing some strange, Jack Skellington-inspired introduction to the stage. (He also ended up being the winner at the end of it.) Cecily Strong was also fantastic as the singer opening the pageant, a star desperate to cling onto the tiny last bit of fame that she had. Almost every bit of this sketch went precisely how you thought it would go, but sometimes, that’s okay — it’s not always about having a big turn. If you have a strong-enough concept, you can work to keep people hooked from start to finish. It doesn’t necessarily have to be all that difficult.

Rege Jean-Page was the host for this episode, and fittingly, he was a co-host for this pageant. All in all, he’s doing a fantastic job! He seems totally at home on the show, engaging in different characters and making sure that he nails all of his lines. That’s not easy for a first-time host, especially one that a lot of viewers may not be that familiar with.

Will this be one of the most-searched-for-sketches after the show tonight? Probably not, mostly because it had no direct connection to anything else out there. Yet, it also serves as a reminder that sometimes, SNL is great when they just make things timeless. This ball-of-weirdness will be worthwhile viewing no matter when it’s watched.

