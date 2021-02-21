Is The Serpent new tonight on BBC One? Is anything else left?







Is The Serpent new tonight on BBC One? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question … but also a look to what’s next.

Now, we go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of The Serpent on the network tonight. So what gives with that? Well, last week was the finale! That marked the end of this particular story, and of course, there’s only so much that can be told within this true-crime world. Don’t expect a season 2 to pop up out of thin air.

BBC One will be kicking off some different programming today, but our feeling is that they will look at the success of this series as a sign that they should continue to find true stories like this to adapt. There is clearly a market out there for them, and we are very-much curious to see precisely what they come up with.

The goal with a show in this genre is that you find a way to inform the audience, while also telling a solid story with a beginning, middle, and end. You also want to make sure the evil of someone like Charles is understood– while you want him to come across as human, at the same time you don’t want to actually humanize them too much. It’s a balancing act that you have to achieve.

If for some reason you’ve stumbled upon this article and you haven’t seen The Serpent as of yet, here is our oh-so-simple advice: Check it out as soon as possible. It is one of the better British series we’ve seen in some time, anchored by a great cast and with memorable performances from top to bottom.

