





Is Your Honor new tonight on Showtime? Based on the way this past episode ended, we’d understand fully if you are clamoring for what’s next. It was a big, shocking ending — we imagine Michael is going to re-live what happened to his son Adam over and over for the rest of his life.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much in the way of good news now to share: Adam’s apparent death is the conclusion of the series. That was the finale, and for the time being, it does not seem as though a season 2 is on the way. The creative team clearly wanted to have this Shakespearean tragedy where the father abuses his power in order to try and save his son, only for his son to meet an untimely, accidental end anyway. There was power to it, and of course a message about all of the different ways the system can be corrupt.

So is there at least any chance that Showtime could reverse-course and order a season 2? For the time being, we can’t 100% rule it out. The show’s executive producer has already come out and said that he’s thought of possible ideas; the challenge comes down to committing to an idea and then getting both the network and Bryan Cranston on board. Without the former Breaking Bad star, there is no reason to continue. It’s as simple as that. There isn’t any real hurry to have a second 2 — Showtime has been known to be patient. They’re bringing Dexter back now after years off the air!

If you really did love Your Honor and want to see it continue, the best way to help it is to recommend the show to friends/family. The more people stream the show on the app or watch On Demand, the greater the odds are that Showtime starts to get curious about what the future could hold.

Our advice to you is simple: Expect nothing, but hope for the best.

Do you want to see a Your Honor season 2 happen on Showtime down the road?

Or, at the very least, do you wish that there was some sort of follow-up to what we saw play out in the finale? Be sure to share in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

