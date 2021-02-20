NCIS: New Orleans season 7: Could any character go to another show?







If you missed the news from a few days ago, NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is going to be the final season of the show on CBS. We can’t say that we’re particularly thrilled about it, as this was a world that felt authentic and different from any other crime series out there. Yet, it’s also hard to be bitter given that seven years is a long time for any show in this era to be on TV. It’s also getting a chance to have a proper series finale, which is rare in this current day and age.

Yet, is the end of this show really the end of all of these characters? That is something we wonder right now for a couple of different reasons.

1. NCIS: Hawaii is in development – Think about it — this potential show has Christopher Silber and Jan Nash on board already, and they know this NOLA cast and crew well. If you want the series to have a build-in audience already, why not transfer an agent out to Hawaii? You can’t use the full cast, but maybe you create a situation where a Sebastian, a Carter, or a Hannah goes out there. It would allow for some continuity, while also allowing the show to be its own thing.

2. There is always a chance still for guest spots – We’d personally love to see Scott Bakula turn up at least one more time on NCIS proper before the end of the show, given that Pride and Gibbs do have a history. Meanwhile, we could see someone like Gregorio collaborating with the NCIS: New Orleans team or Sebastian nerding out with McGee or Bishop. If the actors are available, wouldn’t a one-episode gig at some point be fun?

We’re not sure that anything would be in the works already here, as NCIS: New Orleans still needs to finish its own run at CBS. Yet, we’re not going to sit here and act like it’s not something currently on our mind…

Related – Check out when the series finale will air

Are there any NCIS: New Orleans characters you would like to see on other shows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around —

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







