NCIS season 18 spoilers: Another tease on Dale Sawyer







Who is Dale Sawyer within the world of NCIS? He is a character you will be meeting at some point in the (relatively) new future. However, he’s not someone who will be around full-time, as was previously rumored by some on social media.

Want to get some more news on NCIS in video form? Then be sure to watch our most-recent episode review at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming soon.

According to a report from TVLine, Zane Holtz is reuniting with his former co-star Wilmer Valderrama for a guest spot as the aforementioned character. Who is Sawyer? He’s another Special Agent, but not someone the team often ends up working with. He could be someone who works on a different shift, and such is the case with this show — we like to imagine a totally different world where there are some other agents out there working. We just don’t ever see them. Of course, it’s also possible that he’s coming in from another city or division. All of this stuff is worth thinking about, even if the show doesn’t spend all that much time explaining it.

Here’s a crazy thought — what if Dale Sawyer heads off to Hawaii? We know that there is an NCIS: Hawaii in development at the moment, and if it progresses, it’s obviously going to need some familiar faces — whether they be big-name actors or just characters we’ve seen already in the franchise.

Remember that NCIS season 18 will return to CBS on Tuesday, March 2, and it will more than likely be Maria Bello’s final episode. Following that, don’t expect the show to be in some sort of rush to recast the character.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 with this particular storyline?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







