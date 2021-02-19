NCIS season 18 spoilers: Don’t expect immediate Maria Bello replacement







All signs point to Maria Bello leaving on the next new NCIS episode, and for the time being, the producers want that to matter. What we’re trying to say here is simple: Don’t expect an immediate rush to put another character on in her place. The show does have a large cast, and there are a limited number of episodes this season. We feel like if they were to bring someone else on into the mix, we’re not sure they would have time to give them a proper introduction.

For now, it appears as though one of the powers-that-be at the CBS show seems to agree. Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say about the idea of filling the void left by Bello’s Jack Sloane:

“We have a core team, and I think it was a function of Maria that we were able to find so much to give her to do … If it’s not Maria [playing the forensic psychologist role], then I don’t know if we need to necessarily fill it right away.”

We do think it’s possible that a new series regular could be cast for season 19, but we’re not sure that it would even be a similar sort of character to who Jack was. Remember that the show hasn’t always prioritized a forensic psychologist — there could be another agent or someone else who comes in and changes up the formula.

What do you think NCIS will do long-term in the absence of Sloane?

