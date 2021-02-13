NCIS season 18 episode 8 photo: What are Torres, McGee, Bishop doing?







We know that you’ll be waiting for a long time in order to see NCIS season 18 episode 8 on the air — think in terms of Tuesday, March 2. We’ve discussed it at length as the final episode potentially for Maria Bello, and Sloane will have a big story alongside Gibbs.

With all of that said, what’s going on with some of the other characters in this episode? That’s something that we can discuss in the context of the new photo above. This is one that features Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), McGee (Sean Murray), and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) … but what are they doing? Why does Torres have his fingers crossed like this?

According to the attached synopsis, “McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban.” Is this photo related to that? We suppose that it’s possible, but there is almost something comedic about the way Torres is hoping for something to happen. A compromising hack is pretty serious business, and it feels like this photo could easily be about office hijinks to some extent, as well. Remember that Bishop and McGee both look rather shocked at what’s going on, and we feel like they’d be front and center for any story revolving around a hack. They may be on the front lines as opposed to standing back.

Of course, we’d love for this episode to give us some sort of further sense of what’s happening with Bishop and Torres romantically — we still believe something happened after “1mm.” For now, though, the series just isn’t acknowledging it. We’ve seen them do this with relationships in the past, so we really can’t be all that shocked.

