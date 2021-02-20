Better Call Saul season 6: Is filming getting set to kick off?







We know that it’s been a very long wait for Better Call Saul season 6 to start filming. Like so many other shows out there, the pandemic has played a significant factor in that.

Yet, it’s clear at this point that we are inching ever closer to the cameras starting to roll! For more on that, take a look at what series star Michael Mando (Nacho) posted on Twitter below. This is not some sort of clue that Nacho is about to start playing hockey; it is, however, a reminder that he is going to be going down to New Mexico soon for things to kick off.

Signs point to season 6 beginning production at some point over the next several weeks, but we’ll continue to take everything with a grain of salt. Things can change at just about any moment, as safety has to be the top priority.

What we know about Better Call Saul already is that we are going to have a thirteen-episode final season, and over the course of it, we’ll be seeing the show move even closer to the Breaking Bad timeline. We’re sure that at some point in here, we’ll get an answer to some of the biggest questions we’ve got — take, for example, what happens to Kim Wexler. Or, if there is a chance for Jimmy/Gene to have a happy ending in the future. While he’s done some terrible things in his life, we’ve seen enough of him to know there’s a good person in there. He may not need to have the same sort of ending to his life that we saw with Walter White.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Goodbye 🇨🇦 Hello 🇺🇸 Flying into BCS6 ✨ pic.twitter.com/VHStFyukDq — Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) February 16, 2021

