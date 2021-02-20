Law & Order: Organized Crime video: First look at Stabler’s SVU spin-off!







We’re going to be waiting until April 1 to see the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and now, we have another reason to be excited!

If you look below, you can see a first-look promo for what’s coming up on the new series — and there’s something incredibly moving about it. A part of it may just be Christopher Meloni’s performance as Elliot Stabler. First and foremost, it’s just nice to see him on the small screen again! This is a character who has been gone from our lives for years, and there’s an allusion to that within this clip. Stabler is speaking to someone — possibly Olivia Benson — about how he was “waiting for the right moment” in order to reach back out.

For those who don’t know, the premiere of Organized Crime is going to be tied very much to Law & Order: SVU, as there could be a crossover-of-sorts that kicks everything off on premiere night. You will get to see Benson and Stabler back around each other, and we hope that this is just one of many cross-show appearances we get over the next few years. We know that it’s taking a long period of time for Organized Crime to premiere, but the reality here is that if you’re doing this show, you want to do it perfect. The last thing that should be on your mind is rushing something along solely for the sake of doing so. You either have to do it right or recognize that you probably shouldn’t be doing it at all.

Given that we are still so far out, it goes without saying that there will probably be longer previews and more featuring the totality of the show’s cast. Think of this as an appetizer, something to get you a little bit excited before we dive into the main course later.

