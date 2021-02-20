American Gods season 3 episode 6 video: Wednesday’s new attempt







As if it wasn’t apparent already to anyone watching American Gods season 3, Wednesday is desperate to get Demeter on his side. He’s tried plenty of things already, but on this weekend’s new episode, he’s got one more salvo in mind.

For more on this, check out the sneak peek below! Here, you can see the character do his best to get his schmooze on, while also extolling the virtues of being free to move around as opposed to being locked away. We’re not sure if Wednesday is altogether great at reading the room, especially since we don’t think most of what he has to say goes over here amazingly well. Yet, a big part of this episode will be about seeing Ian McShane’s character in a totally new environment. How will he react to some of the various things that are around him? We do think that there are a few different things at worth here that should prove interesting to watch.

Of course, while Wednesday does his best to work Demeter, some other characters are looking for him! For more on that, be sure to check out the full American Gods season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Despite his past following him to Lakeside, Shadow makes himself at home and builds relationships with the town’s residents. Laura and Salim continue to hunt for Wednesday, who attempts one final gambit to win over Demeter.

Throughout this episode, it is our hope that we see Shadow try to immerse himself here … mostly because we know already that it won’t fully work. Yet, a big part of the value in American Gods revolves around seeing what happens when a character tries their best to live a normal life. It’s that dichotomy between the ordinary and extraordinary that keeps things intriguing.

