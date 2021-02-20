Will Power Book II: Ghost season 2, Power Book IV: Force premiere first?







Now has to be a great time be a fan of the Power universe — just think all of the different off-shoots in production! A good bit of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1 has already been filmed, and recently both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force kicked off production. To learn about the full cast for the latter, all you have to do is head over to the link here.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk about premiere dates — when could we see some of these shows on the air? In the case of Raising Kanan, we know already that it is coming in the summer. There is no reason for additional drama there. The other two shows are in a little bit more of an interesting spot. Do you decide to air Force before Ghost to get a better sense of where Tommy is at — or, do you go in reverse?

We could make an interesting case that you feature Force first, mostly because you could set some of it before and after the events of the Ghost season 1 finale, where Tommy Egan turned up from wherever he was (potentially Chicago). There’s a real chance here to tell an origin story of his new life, and also frame that around some of what he was facing going back to New York. It’d also make it that three shows in the Power universe all have their first season on the air before any season 2 premieres. (It still seems like Power Book V: Influence is still a little ways out.)

Is it possible that Book II and Book IV could air at the same time? In theory sure, but we don’t foresee Starz wanting to do that. Our thinking is that they’ll spread out all of their shows in order to ensure they’ve got new episodes as close to year-round as possible. It helps ensure people are subscribed!

