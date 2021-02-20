Where is Liz Keen on The Blacklist season 8? Is Megan Boone still gone?







Where is Liz Keen on The Blacklist season 8 episode 7? If you’re finding yourself asking that question, you’re probably not alone…

We’re writing this article at the halfway point of this episode and to date, we still haven’t seen the character. We’ll update it if that changes, but if Liz is MIA this makes it the third straight week without a Megan Boone appearance. This is highly unusual, given that we’re talking about one of the leads of the show.

For some more The Blacklist video updates now, be sure to watch our full preview for tonight at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

Are there some story reasons to explain her absence? Sure. She’s off somewhere building her own empire, and we also get that she wouldn’t be in contact with any other series regulars. Maybe that would make things a little too complicated. Yet, we’re not going to pretend that it’s great that we’re not seeing how Liz is building her empire or planning for whatever the future holds.

We’ve stated this a few times now, but it bears repeating that there is no indication that this story is tied to Boone leaving the show. It would be incredibly weird if she was, given that eventually, Liz is going to have to resurface onscreen for this story to make sense. If Liz doesn’t come back tonight, we imagine that we are going to see her back in some sort of big, dramatic way very soon — one that establishes her as a bigger threat than ever to Raymond Reddington. We know that she wants him dead, but how she chooses to go about that is one of the questions we want some sort of firm answer to. Hopefully, we’ll understand that more in due time.

Related – Want more coverage about tonight’s new The Blacklist episode

Why do you think we aren’t seeing a lot of Liz Keen on The Blacklist season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







