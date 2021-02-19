Shark Tank: Souper Cubes, Sienna Sauce, Pashion Footwear, Byoot Company







Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see new pitches from Souper Cubes, Sienna Sauce, Pashion Footwear, and Byoot Company. Each one of them brings something different to the table, and we’d say that three of them in particular try to fix a problem that is out there in their specific categories.

Will presenting these solutions lead to an actual deal? That remains to be seen, but we can start this article off as we often do: By sharing the official synopsis. Take a look below:

“1214” – An entrepreneur from San Luis Obispo, California, tries to solve an age-old problem for women: wearing high heels that are sexy and comfortable. A husband and wife from Los Angeles have a solution for a common food storage issue. Entrepreneurs from Le Claire, Iowa, present their stylish solution to a common frustration with women’s bathing suits; while a kidpreneur and her mom from Houston, Texas, persevere through hardship to launch a successful sauce company on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 19 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Now, check out the individual products — we’ve got links to their official websites, as well, if you want to know more.

Souper Cubes – It’s been a while since we’ve seen a major innovation in the frozen-food game, so why not celebrate this? The idea is to offer up trays that can store soups, stews, pastas, and more in precise, perfect portion sizes — think of it as an ice-cube tray that you can over, but for food!

Sienna Sauce – This is not an easy category to succeed in, mostly because everyone takes pride in their sauces and thinks that they’ve got the perfect compliment to every food they eat. This sauce boasts that it works on chicken, beef, seafood, and so much more — it also has three varieties in tangy, spicy, and lemon pepper. It’s gluten-free, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Byoot Company – This is another innovation to something that is common in society — the women’s swimsuit! One of the key twists here comes via buttons that make for easy removal alongside high-quality materials and comfortable designs. It’s a swimsuit that is fashionable and yet also practical, a combination that you don’t always get.

Pashion Footwear – Finally, we close with another twist on a common product — women’s footwear. Here, you have shoes that can be transformed from a high-heel to a flat, meaning that you can go out without a pair of “backup shoes” and make sure that you are stylish but also comfortable wherever you want.

