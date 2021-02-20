The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Will Reddington kill Cooper?







As we await The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 arriving on NBC next week, you are going to see Harold Cooper in more danger than ever. Think about it like this — he’s getting closer to understanding the mystery of N-13. However, Reddington has been ordered to take him out in the event he compromises the mission.

Will James Spader’s character actually kill the guy? That’s what we are left to think about here. What makes this so complicated is that Cooper has a longtime relationship with Reddington (or at least a Reddington), one that dates back all the way to Kuwait. This is not a random person Reddington would be killing; we wouldn’t say that the two are friends, but there is some sort of underlying respect there. Reddington may not necessarily operate the way that Cooper prefers, but he understands that his actions are a means to a larger end.

Ultimately, Reddington’s got an important dilemma he’s facing within this episode — though Cooper may be getting a surprising storyline of his own. For some more news, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

02/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates the apparent disappearance of a defense contractor. Cooper receives an unexpected offer and Red makes a connection. TV-14

Who is this “connection”? Given some of the photos that are out there for this episode, we think that it’s going to be Anne, the bird-watcher we first met a little bit earlier this season. We almost prefer her to be some normal, innocent woman who could be a friend … but very few things in this world are ever this simple.

