Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 8 spoilers: A story of recovery







Want to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 8? “The Only Way Out is Through” airs on NBC next week. It’s one that will remind us of one of Olivia Benson’s greatest strengths: Her empathy. She has an ability to not just help victims, but understand them. She can speak and communicate with them in a way that goes beyond just getting justice. This will be one of the primary focuses of this upcoming episode, as she will work to help a pair of sisters who are trying to recover from something painful and traumatic.

For some more news when it comes to what lies ahead right now, be sure to check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 8 synopsis below:

02/25/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault. Kat’s cousin reaches out for help. Guest starring Crystal Lucas-Perry, Nicola Rossi, Sydney Elise Johnson and Jane Bruce. TV-14

The storyline for Kat’s cousin is going to be fascinating to watch, largely from the vantage point that it’s one of those rare opportunities to get to know a supporting character better. You only get so many opportunities like that in a season, and it’s even more rare on a season like this where you have a limited number of episodes. Basically, you want to take advantage of this opportunity! Granted, we’ll have to wait and see what Kat’s cousin needs, and also how it could shape what some of her future storylines are.

Are we also looking forward to the big Benson – Stabler reunion? Absolutely, but we know that isn’t happening until April 1. We’re going to have to be patient for a while here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU

What do you want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







