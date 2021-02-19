Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 finale (part 2): Vinny’s speech







Next week, part two of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 finale is going to be here — and yea, we are going to see even more chaos.

On tonight’s episode, we saw a re-do for Angelina and Chris’ wedding! That sounds great … right? Well, the first part of the wedding actually was great and went off without a hitch! Everyone seemed to have fun, and Uncle Nino was precisely the sort of disaster you would have expected.

With that being said, though, Angelina’s wedding the first time around was good until the reception. That’s when we saw the now-infamous speech involving Jenni, Snooki, and Deena that sent everything careening off of a cliff. It’s also the thing that eventually led to the exit of Snooki from the franchise. The other cast members are all still there, and they’re trying to make the best of things with the second wedding reception.

So is Vinny going to find a way to screw things up? We certainly wonder that at the moment, and it’s all courtesy of his decision to get up and present a speech of his own. We saw that teased in the promo after tonight’s episode, and you can check out the synopsis below for more insight:

Ten months after a bridesmaids speech almost destroyed the family, Angelina gets her wedding redo, while Mike tries to keep his secret until after the festivities.

So by the end of this episode, we hope that things end on a high note. Remember that Lauren still has her pregnancy announcement to make! We know that it happens, but we haven’t had a chance to see everyone’s reaction to it just yet.

What do you want to see on part 2 of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 finale?

