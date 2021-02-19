Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Grill in the Midst’







Next week on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9, prepare yourself for an important episode entitled “Grill in the Midst.” This could be one that sets in motion the entire future of Outdoor Man, so we can’t state its importance enough.

So what’s going to happen over the course of this hour? Think in terms of a lot of important conversations that Mike needs to have with his daughter Kristin. All aspects of Outdoor Man were hit hard by the pandemic, largely because of retail and dining restrictions. It’s not hard to figure out some of the struggles, but trying to determine what the future holds (even in a post-pandemic world) is not an easy thing to do.

Want to get a few more specifics now on what’s next? Then check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9 synopsis:

In the wake of the pandemic, Mike and Kristin are forced to make some tough business decisions involving Outdoor Man. Meanwhile, Jen helps Mandy get organized in the all-new “Grill in the Mist” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-910) (TV-PG D, L)

Do we think this episode is going to provide ALL the answers on Outdoor Man? Probably not. Remember that there are still a LOT of episodes left this season and with that in mind, there are a lot of chances for things to shift and change moving forward. No matter what is decided, we don’t think that the end of Last Man Standing is meant to make anyone sad. This is a comedy about love and family, and we gotta think the eventual series finale later this year will be crafted with that in mind.

Of course, it also only makes sense that a show with a hugely-significant storyline for Mike and Kristin would balance that out with something lighthearted for Jen and Mandy.

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 9 episode 9?

