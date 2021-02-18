Legacies season 3 episode 6 return date hopes: When’s it back?







After tonight’s big episode, aren’t you going to want some more insight on Legacies season 3 episode 6 — such as, for example, when it is coming back on the air?

Well, here is where we have a generous dose of bad news: There is no new episode on The CW next week. Meanwhile, there is no new episode the week after, either. You are going to be forced to wait until Thursday, March 11 at the earliest to see what lies ahead, and we still need to get absolute confirmation on that date.

So why are we stuck waiting for so long? The simplest answer that we can offer is that it has everything to do with two different factors.

The pandemic – A show like Legacies doesn’t have as many episodes filmed as it typically does at this point in the year. It started off production late, and we would imagine that it’s harder to film episodes than it typically is. We know that there are more than five episodes that have been filmed, but there’s also a post-production period and some other things going on behind the scenes.

The CW’s schedule – Remember that it’s important to the network to have episodes later in the spring. They don’t want to rush putting more installments on the air and because of that, a certain degree of patience is going to be required.

At the moment, there is no official synopsis for what lies ahead — but once there is some more news in the form of a promo, we’ll be sure to have that for you here! We know that there will be plenty of action, romance, and a little humor … the sort of stuff that Legacies is by and large known for.

