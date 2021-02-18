Walker episode 6 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast







Are you interested in learning the Walker episode 6 return date at The CW? For the first time in this series’ run, we are facing a hiatus. Hopefully, it’s not one that will cause viewership to fall off along the way.

As you may have guessed from everything that we’ve said already, there is no new episode set for next week. Meanwhile, there is also not one slated to air on March 4, either. The earliest we can project the show coming back is March 11, and there may be some more information released on that in due time.

So why take a hiatus at all? First and foremost, it allows production to stay far ahead of the game — something that is more important than ever in a pandemic. (Also, remember that this show is probably having a hard time filming right now given the current weather conditions in Texas.) This break also helps to ensure that The CW has more new episodes of Walker that they can air further along in the season; the month of May is extremely important to the TV industry, and the networks won’t want to put out an entire TV season before getting around to that.

With Walker in particular, it makes sense for the Jared Padalecki series to air at the most important time of the year. This show has instantly become one of the most-popular at the network, with it averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2 million live viewers on average. (This is without factoring in everyone watching online or via DVR.) While viewership has slowly declined over the first four episodes, we’re not shocked by that — it happens often with new shows, and if it continues to draw what it has recently, we imagine that it will be around for many more years to come.

