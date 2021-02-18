Mom season 8: Allison Janney reacts to final-season news







If you missed the recent announcement, Mom season 8 is going to be the final one on CBS — and of course, there are a lot of emotions mixed up in that. This is a series that means a lot of things to a lot of different people. It’s a source of laughter, but also reality as it deals with serious issues including addiction, loss, recovery, and difficult family dynamics.

From the very beginning until today, Allison Janney has been one of the most important people in the show’s cast. While the series was originally billed as more of a vehicle for Anna Faris, she was great in every scene and she’s carried the show solo for season 8. There’s a great cast around her, but Janney is now in firm leading-lady territory.

In a post on Instagram, Allison reacted for the first time to the final-season news, thanking everyone from the crew to the producers to the cast to Faris for all of her contributions. We do wonder now whether or not Anna will return for the series finale, but that is a decision that she will have to make for herself down the road.

It is always hard to hear news of a show ending, but we will at least say this: We are grateful that there is enough time here for a proper finale. There are so many series out there that routinely get canceled without a chance to properly say goodbye. We are grateful that Mom is going to have this opportunity, and absolutely are interested in seeing how the story progresses from here. We think that a lot of the upcoming episodes will do their best to pave their way for the end.

Related News – Check out more news on Mom ending at CBS

What do you think about Mom ending its run with season 8?

Are you still saddened by the news? Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do that, remember to stick around — we’ll have more news there that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Janney (@allisonbjanney)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







