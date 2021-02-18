Stargirl season 2 spoilers: John Wesley Shipp appearing as Jay Garrick







We knew already that Stargirl was going to be an established part of the Arrowverse, but it wasn’t entirely clear just how it would be connected.

Well, we’ve now received some more information on that subject. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, John Wesley Shipp is poised to reprise his role as Jay Garrick/The Flash for at least one upcoming season 2 episode. He will be appearing via flashbacks, ones that establish the character as a part of the Earth-2 version of the Justice Society of America. Jay’s positioning here comes about courtesy of the events of the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event, and it should be exciting to see him factor into the greater Stargirl lore.

One of the things that is most exciting to us at this point is just thinking about the vast tentacles that Shipp has now across the entire Arrowverse. Think about his role in the landmark The Flash TV series, but then also him playing Henry Allen on the CW show starring Grant Gustin. He later appeared as Jay Garrick on that show, and then also played a version of his original TV Flash for multiple crossover events. This franchise has had a lot of fun with its superhero history, and that is certainly something that we hope continues for some time in the future.

As for when Stargirl season 2 could end up premiering on The CW, there is no official premiere date yet — hopefully, we’ll see it this summer. This is the first year that it will be an exclusive at the network; for season 1, it aired on The CW the day after the episodes premiered on the DC Universe streaming service. Our hope is that moving forward, the style and feel for the show will not change too much despite the move.

