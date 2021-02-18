Power Book IV: Force begins filming with Joseph Sikora!







For everyone out there excited to eventually see Power Book IV: Force at some point down the road, we have news today with celebrating. Production on this edition of the franchise is officially underway!

In a new post on Instagram, franchise creator Courtney Kemp revealed that Book IV was filming with a flashback photo. Joseph Sikora’s character of Tommy Egan has come a long ways since the days of Power proper, and now he’s diving into a whole new world.

To date, there hasn’t been all that much confirmed about the story of this show, including the rest of the cast. The only thing we know is that Tommy is done with New York City. Instead, he’s heading out to a brand-new place, one where he will have to make new friends and allies in order to solidify a new empire. Whether or not he is able to fully escape the ghosts of the past remains to be seen.

Given that Power Book IV is starting production a mere matter of days after seeing Power Book II: Ghost do the same thing, it does raise the question as to which one of these shows could actually air first. Originally, we thought that it would be the Tariq spin-off. Yet, there is some logic in getting season 1 of Force out there following the conclusion of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. There is also one more spin-off out there in Power Book V: Influence starring Larenz Tate, but there isn’t all that much of a timeline for that as of yet.

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force?

