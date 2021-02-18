Tough as Nails season 2 episode 3 preview: Is Tara leaving?







As we prepare for Tough as Nails season 2 episode 3 airing on CBS next week, there is one central question to contemplate. It’s tied to Tara and her future on the show.

At the end of tonight’s episode 2, Tara lost the Overtime battle in an unorthodox way. After trying her best to pull out some rope (or line, as she put it using the proper terminology), an old hand injury flared up. She had to step away and with that, she lost the battle. She did her best and we certainly can’t fault her for her overall effort.

Here’s where things are a little bit different with this show: Losing Overtime does not mean that you’re gone from the show. You are still a part of the team challenges moving forward, and there’s a chance that she could return to be a part of that. Unfortunately, nothing is altogether guaranteed. She knows that she has to look out for her own health, as she works in a trade dependent on her hands. She can’t aggravate anything further. Beyond just that, she also is in a position where medical has to clear her before she can return in the first place. This is an instance where it is not even fully up to her as to whether or not she comes back for more.

So that’s our cliffhanger, and it’s what we are left to come back for next week. We hope that there will be a chance to see Tara moving forward, largely because the camaraderie is a part of what makes Tough as Nails fun. It’s one of those few reality shows where the majority of the contestants genuinely all seem to be rooting for each other.

Related – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tough as Nails season 2 episode 3?

Do you think that Tara will end up returning to the competition? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and once you do that, remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







