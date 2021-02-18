Nancy Drew season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Riddle of the Broken Doll’







Just when you think the pain is over for the Drew Crew, Nancy Drew season 2 episode 6 comes around and kicks it off all over again. This episode, airing next week, is entitled “The Riddle of the Broken Doll.” What can you expect during it? Think in terms of a new mystery and another problem that lies around the corner.

To go along with all of that, there are new personal revelations and challenges. For Nancy, she is going to have to battle a new threat and then also balance a new opportunity that is coming her way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 6 synopsis: Consider this your primer for what lies ahead:

HERE WE GO AGAIN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew learn that they have a new battle on their hands. Meanwhile, George’s (Leah Lewis) strange behavior leaves Nick (Tunji Kasim) feeling unsettled. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she can’t refuse. Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#206). Original airdate 2/24/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things that is comforting about where we are in the story right now is this: Flexibility. Because this show is one of many that was renewed already by The CW, we don’t have to sit around and worry about some sudden ending. There will be opportunities to see more new episodes down the road, and that takes some of the pressure off. We just wish we could offer that level of comfort for any of these characters…

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2 episode 6?

