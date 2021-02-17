Is Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD new tonight, February 17?







Is Chicago Fire new tonight? Could we actually get this show, plus Chicago Med and Chicago PD, on the air three weeks in a row? This sounds almost crazy in this current era, given how many repeats and long hiatuses we’ve endured already.

Yet, it’s actually happening this time around! We are happy to report that all three shows are going to be airing a new episode tonight — even though we are approaching another hiatus, it’s hard to complain when we’re getting a lot of content. These episodes are also significant, given that a major character from all three shows is in some degree of danger. You have Ethan over on Chicago Med, and then you add to this Cruz on Chicago Fire and then Ruzek on Chicago PD. In the case of the latter, it could be his informant who puts him in a terrible spot.

In the event you want more insight on what’s next for all three shows, we suggest simply that you check out the attached synopses…

Chicago Med, “Better is the Enemy of Good” – 02/17/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill. His own stress and symptoms have Ethan struggling to get through the day. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “Dead of Winter” – 02/17/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide and Casey searching for answers. Cruz is shaken up after a close call. Ritter lends a helping hand to a victim. TV-14

Chicago PD, “Instinct” – 02/17/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a series of deadly ambushes, the team goes undercover to bring down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition. Ruzek’s informant proves to be a loose cannon that could upset the whole operation. TV-14

Be sure to come back later, as we will have some other details about the future for all things One Chicago…

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD tonight?

Are you grateful to have three weeks with new episodes in a row? Let us know right away in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

