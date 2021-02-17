The Masked Dancer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Fox?







As you prepare for tonight’s finale, it is fair to wonder the following question: Will The Masked Dancer season 2 happen? Is that something to be excited for?

At the moment, we would say that the future of the Masked Singer spin-off is very much up in the air. It didn’t draw anywhere near the same positive attention or reviews as the flagship show, and that is also reflected in the ratings. The Masked Singer itself averaged a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic throughout its most-recent season; compare that to the 0.7 rating that The Masked Dancer brought in. Also, remember with this rating that the averages are lifted up slightly by the premiere, which aired after a Sunday afternoon football game. Over the past four weeks, The Masked Dancer is averaging a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

So what do you do with a show that is drawing less than half the numbers of The Masked Singer? You can argue that Fox will keep it around to serve as a fill-in series during the months that the main show is off the air, but we’re not sure they will roll the dice with that. It will be harder to get big-name stars to sign up for a show with a smaller audience; not only that, but you run the risk of diluting The Masked Singer itself by having too many like-minded shows on the air.

While The Masked Dancer definitely had its moments, we think that in general, this format doesn’t work as well since it’s harder to incorporate guessing into it. With The Masked Singer, you get a clue straight from the jump in someone’s voice. Here, you have to rely solely on someone’s dance ability and body type in order to make some guesses — it just doesn’t have the same overall sense of novelty to it. More clues and gimmicks have to be thrown in to make it easier.

Would we be happy if The Masked Dancer is renewed? Absolutely. We just can’t sit here and call it a guarantee at the moment.

Do you want to see The Masked Dancer season 2 happen?

