The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola renewed for season 4, season 3







If you enjoy CBS’ Monday-night comedy block of The Neighborhood and also Bob Hearts Abishola, you will be pleased to know the following news.

Today, the network officially confirmed that these two comedies are officially coming back for additional seasons. It will be the fourth of the Cedric the Entertainer / Max Greenfield-led The Neighborhood, while Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a season 3. These early renewals allow these two shows to plan ahead, and it also gives the network some valuable stability at a time dominated mostly by uncertainty.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, CBS Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman had the following to say:

“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season. The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”

Announcing these renewals early is somewhat of a departure from what the network has done over the past few years — issue a bulk renewal that includes a wide array of different shows. In doing things this way, they are at least securing the future of a couple of shows early, and maybe they will announce other renewals once they are set as opposed to waiting for a big statement later. We wouldn’t be shocked if many shows are given early orders for more episodes, since it helps to ensure that there is no last-minute scrambling at a time everyone needs to plan things in advance as much as possible.

Both The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola have multiple episodes remaining in their current seasons. If we had to guess, we would say that both of them will likely be on the air until the spring.

