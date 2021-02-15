Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? A reason for scheduling chaos







Is The Neighborhood new tonight at CBS? Can you expect some more laughs coming around the corner? If you do come into this article with questions, have no fear! We’ve got you covered with all sorts of information on what lies ahead.

Obviously, it would be great if there was another episode to talk about tonight … but that’s not the case. Even though the show just came back from another hiatus, there’s another one tonight. You’ll get a chance to see Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast again next week with a story entitled “Welcome to the Procedure.” It’s going to feature Calvin, in particular, in a whole new light … though not one he necessarily welcomes.

Want some more details? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

“Welcome to the Procedure” – When Dave discovers Calvin hasn’t seen a physician in nearly a decade, he insists the Butler patriarch schedule a physical stat. But Calvin gets more than he bargained for when Dr. Fisher (Michael Gladis, “Mad Men” alum and series star Beth Behrs’ husband) insists he undergo a routine colonoscopy, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 22 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There’s going to be some relatable humor in here for anyone who’s ever had a colonoscopy, or at least been a position to potentially have one. Just think of all of those nerves!

Unfortunately, following “Welcome to the Procedure,” there is another repeat scheduled for March 1. Why all of the breaks in the action? It has to do somewhat with the pandemic, but then also CBS hoping to hold on to as many episodes as they can for later on in the season. For them, a lot of the real money is made when you get to May sweeps, the “finale season” and the time you start announcing your renewals.

