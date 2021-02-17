This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Will we get Rebecca, Miguel backstory?







While This Is Us has explored a number of important relationships over the course of its run on TV, there is one big question mark still out there. Of course, it involves Rebecca and Miguel. How did they get to where they are right now?

Over the years, we’ve had little nuggets of information about the two, but there has never been one long, complete story about how they ended up where they are. There is so much history here, whether it be their respective pasts with Jack and the difficulty the Big Three all had accepting him as a new stepfather. We know that we’re going to see a lot of this play out eventually on the show … but it looks like it may not be this season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, show co-executive producer Vera Herbert (who wrote last night’s “In the Room”) had the following to say about the timing of a Rebecca/Miguel story:

I think it’s probably more likely going to be next season, because it’s the thing that when we dive into it, we really want to have the room to explore it. But it’s definitely coming — and it’s a thing we talk about a lot.

We do think in general the This Is Us writing staff is having to be more economic with their stories this season than ever. Remember that the pandemic caused them to start production late, and it is possible we could be dealing with fewer episodes than usual this season. We have to just be grateful for what we have now, and expect a lot of things to be saved for the future. So long as we get the Rebecca/Miguel story eventually, we will be satisfied.

